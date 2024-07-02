Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,778. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

