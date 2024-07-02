Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,700,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,193,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,027,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.94. 119,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

