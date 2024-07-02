FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 395 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

