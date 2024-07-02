FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock remained flat at $120.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 267,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.