FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 138.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.17.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $786.50. 103,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,545. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.03. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

