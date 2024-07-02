FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,886. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

