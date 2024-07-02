FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,395. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $391.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.28.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

