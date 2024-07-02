FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Fortive by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

