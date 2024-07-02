FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New $41.53 Million Investment in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,525,000. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp makes up about 10.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owned approximately 0.06% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

FMAO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. 22,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

