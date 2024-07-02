FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 1,936 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

