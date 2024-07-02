FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director David P. Steiner Sells 1,369 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,106. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

