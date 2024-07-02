Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Sells $14,902.03 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $14,902.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,197.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $16,433.56.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $22,146.41.

On Friday, April 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

FENC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 56,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,329. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 million, a PE ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fennec Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FENC. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

