F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FG opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.30. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

