FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,989,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 5,610,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.2 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
FBBPF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.
About FIBRA Prologis
