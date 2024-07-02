FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,989,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 5,610,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.2 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

FBBPF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

