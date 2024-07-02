Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Boosted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,291 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,142,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 413,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 286,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,283. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

