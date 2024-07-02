Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 121,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $73,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

