FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock worth $155,648. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 511,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

