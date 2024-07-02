Financial Contrast: NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) vs. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -260.31% Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Graybug Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.15 million ($3.14) -0.82 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.16

NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals beats Graybug Vision on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a partnership with Alvogen Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Company; development and manufacturing agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alcami; license agreement with Apkarian Technologies; development and license agreement with Glytech; license agreement with Sarah Herzog Memorial Hospital. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

