Financial Contrast: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -27.55% -21.63% -5.69% Apple Hospitality REIT 14.58% 6.11% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 2 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $135.13 million 5.04 -$116.63 million ($1.57) -5.41 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.34 billion 2.58 $177.49 million $0.86 16.60

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

