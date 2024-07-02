Financial Security Advisor Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,108 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.3 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 12,864,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,341,584. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.