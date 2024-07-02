Financial Security Advisor Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $409,831,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.48. 1,987,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

