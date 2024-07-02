Financial Security Advisor Inc. Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 535,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $110,424,000 after acquiring an additional 213,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $240.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

