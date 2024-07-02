Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc. owned about 2.53% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,150,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. 459,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,800. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

