Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 3,205 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.55. 824,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.84.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

