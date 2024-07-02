Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

