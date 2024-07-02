First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

