First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
FCNCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 17,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $23.61.
First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
