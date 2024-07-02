First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.52.
FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Stock Down 1.2 %
FSLR stock opened at $222.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.95. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.