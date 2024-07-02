First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.52.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.2 %

FSLR stock opened at $222.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.95. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.