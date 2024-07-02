First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. 94,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,295. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.