First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 221,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.