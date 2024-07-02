First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 11.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,134. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

