First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 755,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 749,827 shares.The stock last traded at $43.01 and had previously closed at $42.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

