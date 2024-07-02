First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 755,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 749,827 shares.The stock last traded at $43.01 and had previously closed at $42.87.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

