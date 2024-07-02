FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

FirstGroup Price Performance

Shares of FGROY remained flat at $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.02.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

