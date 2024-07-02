FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FlexShopper Stock Down 2.4 %
FlexShopper stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 11,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,806. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at FlexShopper
In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,390,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 201,586 shares of company stock worth $228,170. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FlexShopper
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
