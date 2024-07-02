Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTK. TheStreet raised Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

FTK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 33,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Articles

