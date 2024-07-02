Foresight Group’s (FSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.08) target price on shares of Foresight Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON:FSG opened at GBX 478 ($6.05) on Friday. Foresight Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 506 ($6.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,276.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,476.19%.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

