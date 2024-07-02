Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 95,913 shares.The stock last traded at $64.14 and had previously closed at $63.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.18.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,769,555 shares of company stock worth $100,335,332 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.