Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Given a C$0.35 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price target on Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %

FT opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company has a market cap of C$42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.