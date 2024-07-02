Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Given a C$0.35 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price target on Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fortune Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %
FT opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company has a market cap of C$42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.05.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
