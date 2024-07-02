Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

FET stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.69. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

