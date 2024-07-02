Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,700 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 2,769,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.7 days.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 9,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

