Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in June

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FECCF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 47,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

