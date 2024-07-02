Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 720,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 147,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 187,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,719. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.