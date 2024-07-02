GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.41. 3,982,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,723,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 292.66 and a beta of -0.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $283,420 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

