Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,987,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 9,679,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.1 days.

Shares of GNENF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 9,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

