Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,987,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 9,679,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.1 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Price Performance
Shares of GNENF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 9,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.80.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
