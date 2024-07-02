GateToken Market Cap Tops $724.17 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. GateToken has a total market cap of $724.17 million and $1.90 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $7.78 or 0.00012563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,890.59 or 0.99961115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,102,468 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,102,467.89162357 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.9029489 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,971,901.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.