GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 3.9% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.66. 146,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at $4,722,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at $2,174,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at $2,896,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GDS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at about $17,290,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

