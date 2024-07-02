Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Financial Survey

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gemini Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -46.47 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.20 -$25.70 million ($0.12) -8.16

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 20.88% -1,996.22% 14.25%

Summary

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals beats Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. The company was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

