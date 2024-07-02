General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $63.29 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $377,205,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.