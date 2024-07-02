Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Update

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

GIC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.27 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. On average, analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the first quarter worth $3,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 137.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 414,924 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 38.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

