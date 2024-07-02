GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.37

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.37 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 616533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $5,687,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.